MRA accuses FG of encouraging attacks against journalists 



The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has accused the federal government of encouraging attacks against journalists and media organisations by its failure to take measures to protect journalists and punish perpetrators of such attacks, whom it noted were mostly security agents or other government officials.

The group in a press statement by the Communications Officer, Mr. Idowu Adewale, Monday in Lagos, observed that at least seven media professionals and a media organisation had fallen victim to various forms of attacks in about one week, with one journalist shot and injured by policemen.

MRA said the federal government’s failure to act to stem such crimes against journalists was a direct cause of the heightened attacks against the media.

“The growing spate of attacks against the media is alarming and having a negative impact on freedom of expression as it is stifling the media environment, thereby, impeding the freedom and ability of journalists and media organisations to carry out their professional duties,” Adewale stated.

Reminding the federal government that it has obligations under various regional and international instruments to ensure the safety of journalists and bring perpetrators of attacks against journalists to justice, the communications officer maintained that government’s failure to protect journalists and bring theirbattcakers to book was not only encouraging more attacks against the media but also constitutes a breach of its treaty obligations.

“It should be a matter of embarrassment to the federal government that despite the extremely alarming rate of attacks and crimes against journalists, it cannot point to a single instance over the years, since the inception of this administration, where the perpetrators of such attacks have been arrested, prosecuted and punished.”

He noted that government’s inaction and apparent refusal to reprimand its officials who were guilty of such conduct, was clearly being interpreted as an open season for anyone who was so inclined to attack journalists.

Adewale called on the federal government to put measures in place to apprehend and bring the perpetrators of these attacks and crimes against journalists to justice as well as forestall future occurrences, especially as the 2023 general elections was drawing nearer.

