Mrs Kalu lived a virtuous life, Lawan mourns Orji Uzor Kalu’s wife

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed shock over the death of the wife of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Lawan in a statement signed by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, described the death of Ifeoma Kalu as untimely and tragic and prayed Almighty God to comfort the senator and his entire family.

The statement reads: “I condole with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the tragic and untimely death of his wife.

“The death of a darling wife is traumatic and harrowing but we must accept the will of the Almighty.

“We further take consolation in the fact that Mrs Kalu lived a virtuous life invested in the service of family, community and God.

“I extend my condolences to the government and people of Abia State and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

