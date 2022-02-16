MT Monguno, game changer of Borno poliitcs

The series of human and capital development recorded in Barrister Mohammed Tahir Monguno’s scorecard within his two and half years in House of Representatives can’t be over-emphasised. The people of Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency have been witnessing a nonstop transformational development since his assumption of office.

Being Monguno’s constituency, one of the places bedeviled by insurgency, he has done well in guaranteeing the security of life and property of his constituents by providing them with the means of livelihood such as food items, relief funds, among others, to cushion their predicaments.

He embarked on developmental initiatives. Immediately he came on board. MT Monguno started re-building the abandoned, destroyed and dilapidated infrastructure of the constituency. Many schools, clinics, boreholes, etc have been renovated.

With the ongoing multimillion naira water project in Monguno, road construction, installation of solar street lights, distribution of laptops and scholarship awards to students, donation of N100 million and two buses for the establishment of Federal College of Agriculture, are evidence that Monguno’s purposeful leadership style.

Given the bottlenecks farmers face in the region, Monguno has provided them with a lot of modern mechanism to engage in subsistence and irrigation farming. This is part of his efforts to boost agriculture in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Series of entrepreneurial initiatives have been put in place to ensure joblessness-free in the constituency. Youths received startup capital for small and medium scale businesses. Also, he secured employment for people at federal, state and local government levels.

Besides the mega projects executed, he embarked on massive empowerment aimed at consolidating the state government’s effort in eradicating abject poverty being experiencing by the populace.

In the same vein, workshops were organised by the federal lawmaker to make the youth self-reliant as well as sensitise them on the consequences of joining terrorism. This is in his quest to find lasting solution to the insecurity ravaging the state and Nigeria at large.

Therefore, Monguno’s giant strides must be celebrated as well as emulated by Nigerian politicians in order to enhance national development.

Finally, while commending the effort of the hardworking politician, we urg MT Monguno to keep up the good work for the betterment of his constituents and the good people of Borno state.

Shettima Lawan Monguno,Monguno local government area,Borno state [email protected]