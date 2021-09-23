MTN assures investors of good return on investments in Nigerias

MTN Nigeria has called on US investors to invest in Nigeria assuring them that the country provides one of the best return on investments in the world.

Chief Executive of MTN Nigeria Olutokun Toriola made the call at the 2021 edition of the US-Nigeria Investments Summit (UNIIS) in New York, United States.

Speaking about the Nigerian environment, collaboration and new opportunities, Toriola said “Working with like-minded partners and communities across the country, our goal is to drive meaningful, measurable and sustainable change while creating shared value.

“This is the reason we are partnering with the Federal government through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to attract new investors into the country to further improve the economy.”

Over the years, MTN Nigeria has borne witness to the innovation, drive, and resilience that is at the heart of Nigeria. According to the company, the opportunity to play a role in Nigeria’s evolution has been its privilege and greatest achievement, as it understands that with real access and support, there is nothing Nigerians cannot achieve.

“MTN is a proudly Nigerian company, committed to the growth and progress of Nigeria and Nigerians. We’ve communicated significant plans to make an additional investment of up to $1.7 billion over the next three years in our network infrastructure, while our focus remains on improved customer service and network service quality” Toriola added.

MTN is guided by the philosophy of shared prosperity, as it believes that the success and growth of its business will contribute towards the diversification of Nigeria’s economy and attract more investments to the country.