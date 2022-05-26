MTN displaces Dangote as top Africa brand

Today Brand Africa has unveiled the 12th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2022 rankings of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa at a live event hosted by Brand Africa, at Eko Hotel & Suites in Nigeria.

Against the backdrop of internal focus as a consequence of an urgent rebuilding of economies devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the acceleration of AfCFTA’s goal of driving greater intra-African trade, after a 5-year decline, African brands have surged 4% to 17% from an all-time low of 13% in 2020 and 2021 in the 2022 Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands survey and ranking of the best brand in Africa.

Challenger brands such as South Africa’s lifestyle footwear brands, Bathu (#52) and Drip (#65), despite being primarily available in South African but accessible everywhere through e-commerce, massive growth in retail footprint in the middle of the pandemic and unmatched marketing and PR dollars, rocketed into the Top 100 as 17 brands exited, and heralded a notable return of African brands which once dominated the rankings as high as 34% when the rankings started in 2011.

MTN, the perennially leading African brand has returned to the Top 10 as the highest ranking African brand and switched places with Dangote as the #1 African brand recalled when prompted to consolidate its status as the #1 African brand.

Dangote, the pre-eminent African brand founded in 1981 by Nigerian Aliko Dangote, emerged as the #1 brand that symbolises African pride in a question where Brand Africa sought to establish which brand in Africa is a flag carrier and embodiment of rising optimism and pride in Africa. South Africa, led by MTN, leads the African list, with Nigeria, led by Dangote, the overall #1 brand, at 28%, and Kenya with flag carrier, Kenya Airways, at 8% and Ethiopia, with its flag carrier brand, Ethiopian Airline at 4%.

