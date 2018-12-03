MTN foundation trains 19, 000 PWDs, rolls out more support

The Director of MTN Foundation, Mrs. Aishatu Sadauki, has said that the foundation has trained more than 19,000 persons living with disabilities, including 833 under-graduate scholarships awarded to blind students in public tertiary institutions.

She also disclosed that over 291 graduates from the MTNF Scholarship Scheme for Blind Students were trained.

The director also assured that no stone will be left unturned in making sure that People With Disabilities are integrated in the society by providing support to them in different ways.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja during the commemoration of International Day of Persons With Disabilities (IDPWDs) with the theme “Disability: breaking down the barriers”, the representative of the MTN foundation said her organisation is working hard to ensure that persons with disabilities are empowered with opportunities to live fulfilled lives through the MTN Foundation Disability Support Project.

She added that 100 young persons with disabilities have undergone skill acquisition training programmes and benefitted from a micro credit scheme under the MTN Foundation Skills Acquisition Project. Also, 1,500 hearing aids have been provided to 896 people with hearing loss, under the MTN Foundation Hearing Aid Support Project

“We didn’t stop at doing the above things; we went further to equip these graduates with the requisite skills to thrive in today’s dynamic and highly competitive job market, through employability workshops. IDPWDs is much more than a day for reflection. It is a rallying call for us to strive towards a more inclusive society. This can only be achieved by collaborative effort, by the coming together of like minds bound by a collective drive to make our world a better place for all.

“I urge you to continue to reach for the stars in spite of what life throws at you. We are here for you and will continue to work to support your dreams. MTN is proud to be associated with you.

We will continue to give our best efforts. We will continue to collaborate with diverse stakeholders to support all persons living with disabilities to break down barriers,” she said.

