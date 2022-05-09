MTN, Glo, Airtel, others face 36 levies, taxes, says ALTON

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo has revealed that telecom operators in the country faced about 36 levies and taxes, and an additional five per cent duty.

Adebayo who disclosed this during an interactive session said another five per cent excise duty has been imposed on recharge cards and vouchers, stressing that all the levies and taxes are making the cost of production too expensive.

The new five per cent duty would add to some of the taxes levied on telcos in the country, including tertiary education tax, companies’ income tax, value-added tax, right of way charges, annual operating levy, among others.

Adebayo said all the taxes and levies affect the sector hence the need to review upward the prices of various services being offered by telecom companies.

“Regulators should look at the challenges that we are facing. Government should intervene where they can intervene and I must say not in the way of a bailout but to use the regulatory instruments to get what we want for us.

