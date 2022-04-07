MTN issues fresh warning to NIN-SIM card defaulters

Telecom giant, MTN has issued warning to telecom subscribers who have actually submitted their National Identity Number but are yet to be verified, noting that such category of subscribers are not exempted from call restriction as directed by the federal government.

Recall that some customers of the telecom giant had stormed various offices of the telco, claiming their lines were barred in error despite successfully linking their National Identification Numbers (NINs) to their Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) cards.

While some were there to lodge complaints, others were there to complete the NIN registration. Explaining what could warrant some linked lines being barred, a senior telecoms official, who preferred anonymity, said: “It could have been as a result of incomplete registration. It could also be computer errors. It could also be that the NIN has been linked to too many SIMs. So, the last link might have been rejected. The problem could also have come from the poor backend integration from the NIMC.