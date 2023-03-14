MTN makes history on NGX as earnings crosses N1trn mark

MTN Nigeria (MTNN) Plc has become the first NGX listed company to record over N1 trillion earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), as future earnings will be driven by Data and Fintech.

The telecom firm generates much stronger EBITDA and EBITDA margin than peer rivals such as Airtel Africa, and Safaricom, who are its peer rivals in Africa.

Having generated consistent earnings growth even amid the coronavirus pandemic and challenging operating environment, MTNN trades at a much more attractive valuation than peer rivals.

MTNN recorded the highest EBITDA margin among all the non-bank companies in the NGX30 Index in 2022, according to a recent report by Chapel Hill Denham Limited.

EBITDA is a widely used measure of core corporate profitability; it lets investors assess corporate profitability net of expenses dependent on financing decisions, tax strategy, and discretionary depreciation schedules.

The EBITDA margin is a performance metric that measures a company’s profitability from operations. Also, it is an earnings measure that focuses on the essentials of a business: its operating profitability and cash flows.

Analysts are of the view that the telco giant is a stock to “buy” as its strong cash flow positions, high dividend yield and healthy balance sheet makes it impervious to macroeconomic shocks.

Breaking records upon records, MTNN is the first Nigerian company listed on the Exchange to cross the N2 trillion revenue mark, with its full year (FY-22) revenue reported at N2.01 trillion.

