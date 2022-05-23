MTN Nigeria more valuable than all Nigerian banks, insurance companies combined – Report

Nigeria’s telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria is now worth N5 trillion making it more valuable than all banks, insurance companies, and the entire financial services companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange combined.

According to Nigeria’s GDP data, the telecommunications sector had a nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of N14.1 trillion as of December 2021 compared to N5.3 trillion for the entire financial services sector.

Ten years ago (2021), the Telecommunication Sector had a nominal GDP of N5.3 trillion while banks had a GDP nominal size of N1.49 trillion.

Also, market valuation data as of May 20th, 2022, tracked and compiled by Nairametrics from the Nigerian Exchange shows that as of Friday, MTN Nigeria closed with a total market capitalization of N5.068 trillion making it the third most capitalized stock on the Nigerian Exchange. MTN Nigeria now joins Airtel and Dangote Cement, all members of the SWOOT to be worth more than the financial services sector.

MTN was briefly the most capitalized stock two weeks ago when the share price was trading at N264 per share valuing it at N5.3 trillion. However, Airtel and Dangote Cement prices have since risen while MTN shed some of its gains.

MTN Nigeria belongs to a category of companies termed SWOOTs by Nairametrics which means Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira. Other members of the group include Airtel Africa (N5.5 trillion) Dangote Cement (N5.1 trillion), BUA Cement (N2.5 trillion), Nestle (N1.1 trillion), and BUA Food (N1 trillion).

Shares of MTN have been on the rise since the beginning of the year starting from about N197 to as high as N270 last week.

The share spike which is also largely driven by MTN’s blistering 2021 full year results and 2022 first-quarter results took it past N5 trillion during the week joining Airtel and Dangote Cement as the only three stocks worth over N5 trillion in Nigeria.

The entire Nigerian Financial Services sector which includes banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions is valued at a combined N4 trillion.

With an over N1 trillion gap between MTN’s valuation and that of Financial services companies, the telecom giant is now firmly more valued than all of them and will have to experience a 20 per cent dip in share price to fall below.

