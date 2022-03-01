MTN partners Finnish-based firm, launches digital platform

MTN Nigeria has launched a digital multi-experience platform in partnership with Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers CSPs and Digital Service Providers DSPs.

The multi-experience partner ecosystem offering aims to create lifestyle bundles of content, applications, and connectivity through a pre-integrated digital partner ecosystem for global, local and global high-demand and hyper-growth sectors.

The platform will attract leading partners across different sectors such as education, entertainment, gaming, sports, health, and wellness, to enter Nigeria and use direct customer billing to convert ecosystem partners into instant revenue generators.

Tecnotree Moments is a gateway of digital services and lifestyle bundling products, being launched with e-sports content such as PUBG Mobile Daily, FIFA Daily, Rocket League Daily, Fortnite Monthly, and Fantasy Football. Its offerings also include Africa’s top-played games, with fresh games being updated regularly.

With dynamic ecosystem partners, the platform is uniquely positioned to cater for the convergence in education and gaming content around the globe that fosters social and emotional learning, imperative for personalized and adaptive experiences.

This collaboration between Tecnotree Moments and MTN Nigeria is ground-breaking for realizing the full human potential of Nigerians across the country and creating an inclusive society that is key to promoting national development. Moments contains the complete Nigerian JSSCE, SSSCE, and IGCSE syllabus in the form of interactive and immersive content and live classes.

Also, to remain relevant in the rapidly evolving digital economy, the MTN-Moments partnership will look at providing Massive Online Open Curriculum (MOOC) for career development and progression facilitating the acquisition of soft and technical skills.

Considering the local skills and talent pool in the country, the platform will be launched first in Nigeria, with further plans to launch these services across other MTN OpCos in Africa.

According to MTN’s acting Chief Digital Officer, Aisha Mumuni, MTN is constantly seeking partnerships to build platforms that provide a superior service to our customers.