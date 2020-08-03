MTN retakes lead as data competition gets stiffer

Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunication company, MTN, has climbed back to the top position of data subscription in the country, gaining 1.74 million data subscribers at the end of June to push back Glo to the second position in terms of data subscribers’ base.

According to data released by the Nigerian Communication Commission for the period ending June 2020, the total number of data subscribers on MTN data network rose to 60.60 million from the 58.86 million it recorded in May. This means the telco added 1.74 million data subscribers.

Despite a challenging year for Globacom in terms of its data subscriber base, the telco took industry watchers by surprise, as its subscriber base chased, met and overtook Airtel’s In June 2020.

For the first time in years, the once second largest telco (subscribers’ base) lost its position to the indigenous company as the latter increased its base from 34.24 million in May to 37.97 by the end of June 2020. The Indian-owned telco only managed to increase its base from 37.32 million to 37.57 million within the same period.

On the other hand, 9mobile ended the month without attracting any data subscriber. According to the NCC data, 9mobile continues its steady decline, as a total of 16,000 subscribers dumped the network for others when it fell from 7.26 million subscribers to 7.10 million within the same period.