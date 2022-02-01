MTN series 1 offer oversubscribed by 139.47%

The series 1 offer for sale of $575 million shares held by the MTN Group in MTN Nigeria to Nigeria investors has been successfully completed and oversubscribed.by 139.47 per cent.

The Offer which was implemented by way of a bookbuild to qualified institutional investors and a fixed price offer to retail investors oversubscribed with valid applications for a total of 801.97 million units, leading to the activation of the approved 15 per cent over-subscription clause of an additional 86.25 million MTN Nigeria shares. A total of 661.25 million MTN Nigeria shares were allotted while a total of 126,720 retail investors submitted valid applications and received full allotment; and institutional investors including pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers, corporates, and foreign portfolio investors that participated in the bookbuild were allotted 72.09 per cent of their applications.

This includes Nigerian pension funds representing approximately 6.5 million Nigerian contributors.

With the successful completion of the Offer, MTN Group’s shareholding in MTN Nigeria reduced by 3.25 percentage points, from 78.83 per cent to 75.58 per cent.

In line with the innovative incentive structure of 1 free share for every 20 purchased, subject to a maximum of 250 free shares per investor, an additional 4.28 million MTN Nigeria shares will be allotted to qualifying investors who hold the shares allotted to them for 12 months till 31 January 2023.

MTN Group adopted a unique structure in this offering by determining a fixed price of N169 per share for the retail offer through a Bookbuild to Qualified Investors that was completed on 26 November 2021.

The fixed price offer to Retail Investors was at a discount of 11% to the closing price of MTN Nigeria stock on the day the Bookbuild was completed. The Offer commenced on 1 December 2021 and was completed on 14 December 2021. Nigerian investors across the country supported the Offer through multiple channels – Receiving Agents, Issuing Houses and PrimaryOffer (a digital application platform).

Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group,Ralph Mupita, said: “We are pleased that this Offer has given so many Nigerians the opportunity to become owners of MTN Nigeria. With over 6.6 million Nigerians directly or indirectly becoming shareholders in MTN Nigeria, the objective of broadening the shareholder base, and creating shared value has been achieved. We are proud that our Offer was the first Nigerian public offer to use the digital application platform, Primary Offer, which enabled wider investor participation across Nigeria. We thank the Nigerian authorities for their support of this Offer. We remain committed to playing our humble role in driving digital and financial inclusion in Nigeria over the medium.”