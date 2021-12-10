Mubi peace martial my best legacy – Sudi

As the tenure of Adamawa local government area councils expired on December 8, the outgoing Chairman of Mubi North, Hon. Suleiman Yaya Sudi, said posterity will judge him right for his numerous legacy projects.

“I have done what posterity will judge me good, let me be remembered with a legacy of my administration that was adjudged people oriented and focused in terms of selfless service to humanity,” Sudi said.

Sudi said at the end of his administration through a law by the state House of Assembly, he was able to establish the Mubi Peace Martial, a security outfit with the mandate to ensure adequate security in Mubi, being the commercial hub of Adamawa state.

According to him, 50 youths, for the take off, were trained, gainfully employed, and were given all the security tactics by the Nigerian military and other security agencies to improve the security architecture of the local government.

He said even though he has executed many projects in the towns and villages of Mubi North local government area, he was more fulfilled to have established the security outfit to sustain the peaceful atmosphere of the town.

Sudi further said the overall idea came up because of the over-growing nature of Mubi in terms of businesses and settlers who found the town lucrative for business ventures and the potential growing population need control, especially during market days.

“Mubi is growing daily, our roads, especially during markets days, are being blocked by all business vendors, creating unnecessary hold-ups if not controlled it will cause a lot of problems for our people.

“We’ve made a law through the guidance of the state assembly, my council members gazetted a law that will fine any defaulter, and Mubi Peace Martial will report other cases to the police whenever the need arises,” Sudi added.

The outgoing chairman expressed gratitude to God, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and the good people of Mubi North for their unflinching support in making his tenure successful.

The construction of the roundabout in Mubi town, renovation, and rehabilitation of schools and health facilities are some of his achievements.