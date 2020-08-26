Mudassir, an exemplary youth entrepreneur





Sustainable human and capital developments across advanced climes of the world are main!y driven from results oriented private firms and for Nigeria to so greatly attain industrialized advancement the private sector most be seen dominating its economic pursuits.

And in that regards the country has been witnessing a little shift in the area of textile business, with the evolution of Mudatext Global Resources, an establishment of Alhaji Mudassir Idris Abubakar, a prominent Nigerian businessman, baked, bred and cheesed at Goron Dutse, Dala local government area of Kano state.

It is certain that Alhaji Mudassir, whose sojourn into petty textile trading dates two decades back, has today undoubtedly, become one of the strong advancers of not only retail trading of textiles, but an industrialist, the founder of Mudatex, a Mudassir and Brothers conglomerates, the largest textile manufacturer that offers wholesale and retail textile services in Nigeria and overseers.

Invariably, Nigerian youths have lots of inspiration to draw from the resilience and determination of Mudassir, whose entrepreneurial career began at the age of 12, serving as a closest marketing subordinate to his father where he earned momentous entrepreneurial experience afterhis basic secondary education. Mudassir, equally lived with his uncle, also a businessman at Kantin Kwari Market Avenue, and was largely regarded as a goal driven and business oriented individual who has craved to be self-reliant and always shown readiness to learn every simple and complex business tactics.

“I am of the view that the youth can pursue knowledge and at the same time learn some businesses on their own which can also make them self reliant. One other thing is that they should drive any entrepreneurial ship with patience and perseverance”, he advised.

Today, Mudassir, has become an industrialist, whose small business grew from a grassroots market labourer, that oftentimes hawked within and beyond the market premises to make ends meet, has turned to be a great source of motivation even as he moved through a formidable beginning. He has never felt discouraged in the event that his resources could be insufficient to afford him any of his material needs. He mostly sees what he lacked as a providence that many times assigned himself to redouble his efforts towards meeting his desires. Mudassir is known to be very persistent, enduring untold hardship to set a root for business successes. He has put immense efforts to set up his own business after years of hard work, having been practically groomed in commerce and industrial works.

Mudassir has reached his first business milestone, as a sole trader in 1997 with mini shop located at Gidan Sa’idu Dan-Koli, Layin Liti Chairman, Kantin Kwari Market, Kano. His primary focus was selling Nigerian fabrics at low purchasing rates to get high volume sales not minding the low profit margin. However, as the business size expanded, he saw the utmost need to invite his younger brothers, Umar, Aliyu and Idris, to join him, so they could be in the business together and further expand the business. It was interesting that their collective efforts, hardwork and perseverance have yielded a fruitful result as they have reached the zenith of their business career when they established Mudassir and Brothers being one of the most reputable statutory Nigeria’s business entities and has set a pace to stand differently amongst numerous other multinational counterparts.

Alhaji Mudasir has again diversified from Nigerian textile to other various products such as electronics, furniture, fashion, kitchen wares, curtains, cosmetics and much more to further boost the economic productivity and human capital, towards the development of the Nigerian economy.

His aim is to provide great job opportunities that would benefit many Nigerians defying any sorts of regional, ethno-religious or social disparities. Thousands of youth, adults and aged Nigerian men and women are on his payroll as employees notwithstanding his countless roles in discharging corporate social responsibility to the immediate communities where he set up his businesses.

“Our aim is to as best as possible create and provide job opportunities that would benefit many Nigerians defying any sorts of regional, ethno-religious or social disparities. So far, thousands of youth, adults and aged Nigerian men and women are employed, notwithstanding other countless roles in discharging our corporate social responsibility to the immediate communities where our businesses are located,” he once said.

Mudassir is a philanthropist, always ready to sacrifice his human and material resources in order to better impact the lives of the less privileged persons in the society. His roles in donating to charity organizations speaks for itself. His several gestures are truly worthy of emulation by many well-to-do individuals.

“My creator has been so magnanimous to me, His benevolence to me are countless, and in that light I only thought it wise that the only simple way to express my appreciation is to also look at His servants, those in pressing need either in groups or individually, to also help them, but this is not an issue for much discussion,” he expressed.

Alhaji Mudassir is like any other healthy person, happily married and blessed with kids.

Yusuf Mairiga,

Kano.

