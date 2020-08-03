Mudatext new factory’ll curb unemployment, says proprietor

The proprietor of Mudatex, one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of varieties of

textiles products, Alhaji Mudassir Idris Abubakar, has said that the firm is mulling another textile factory, soon in Kano to curb the menace of unemployment.

He said Mudatex was an evolution of Mudassir and Brothers is one of the multinational corporations that has already carved its niche in manufacturing and distribution of varieties of high quality tons of fabrics.

The firm was founded in 1997, via a sole proprietorship investment by Alhaji Mudassir Idris Abubakar, offering purchases of textiles via a mini shop at Kantin Kwari Market, Kano State, Nigeria.

He said: “Today, Mudatext Mudassir and Brothers have more than 700 direct employees working in all its branches, as efforts are in place toward establishing more branches.

“The company has also commenced further preparation to establish a brand new textile factory which will boost the state and national economy as well as curbing the ravaging menace of unemployment that the country has continued to suffer with.”

He told Blueprint business, that Mudatext is today expanding and evolving, into the sells of Electronics, Furniture, aesthetics products, Kitchen wares, Curtains, Cosmetics amongst others.

“In 2007, the company recorded a significant boost as it continued to set up more branches, additional stores and warehouses across strategic locations within Nigeria, in Africa and some continents overseas,” he said.