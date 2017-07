Garbine Muguruza powered into her second Wimbledon semifi nal in three years with an emphatic 6-3, 6-4 win over Russian seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova on Tuesday. Muguruza will face Coco Vandeweghe of the United States or Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova on Th ursday for a place in Saturday’s fi nal. Th e Spanish 14th seed was beaten by Serena Williams in the 2015 fi nal before winning her maiden Grand Slam title at last year’s French Open

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp



Email

Print