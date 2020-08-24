Muir revels in stunning world lead performance at Diamond League



Laura Muir toasted an ‘amazing’ performance after battling gale-force winds to run the fastest women’s 1500m time of the year at the Diamond League in Stockholm.

The Scot beat Dame Kelly Holmes’ British record in the women’s 1000m in Monaco last week and followed that up with a stunning display in Sweden, stopping the clock in 3:57.86 to lead home a British one-two-three.



Laura Weightman finished second and Melissa Courtney-Bryant came third but it was 2018 European champion Muir who stole the show, extending her imperious record since athletics returned to win in splendid isolation.

Muir was one of four British winners at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium and revelled in her world lead heroics against a challenging field.



“It was such amazing result – it was a tough field there today, so I thought to come away with the win would be a tough task,” the 27-year-old said.

“But I was just so focused that last lap and trying to be so strong. I didn’t know what was going on behind me but I saw Laura and Melissa come second and third, and Melissa with a PB, so it’s fantastic.

“I just worked myself on the last lap and I was really happy with how strong I was. It was really windy, but it went really well, so I’m very happy with it!”