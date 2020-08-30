Multiple accidents claim 4 lives in Ondo, several injured

Four persons have lost their lives in a multiple auto crash that occured at Ikare-Akoko,Akoko north local government area of ondo state over the weekend.

According to report from the town indicates that a truck carrying petroleum content crashed in a very busy commercial area of Okorun quarter, leaving four persons died on the spot while several were feared dead.

It was gathered that the truck was coming from Ado Ekiti axis of Ikare-Ado road, in the process lost control on the hilly area and crashed to the commercial area around a police station at Okorun Ikare.

While an eyewitness account says many people were also injured in the accident and they have been rushed to the State Specialist Hospital Ikare for treatment.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the FRSC in Ondo state, Omotola Ogungbawo, while confirming the incident said rescue teams of relevant government agencies have been deployed to the point of the incident.

The accident involved two trucks, four motorcycles and six vehicles.

