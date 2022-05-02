Multiple registration: 7,000 Imo ‘voters’ to lose  PVCs – INEC 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Imo state, Professor Francis Ezeonu, has said that over 7,000 Imolites out of 16,000 people who registered in the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise in the state would not be issued with Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) because of multiple registrations.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo state capital, he stated that ” the commission has finished the processing of the registration data for the first and second quarters(June to December 2021) of the current CVR exercise using Automated Biometric Identification System. Out of the total number of N16,511 who registered within this period in Imo state, 7,145 were found to be invalid, meaning that they had registered previously. This leaves us with a balance of 9,366 valid registration.

“This is a clear indication that the INEC voter’s registration has come of age and you cannot beat the technology. We therefore, appeal to those who have registered before not to do so again. Contrary to rumour making the rounds, the PVC does not expire. If you have lost your PVC, be honest enough to indicate and provide a court affidavit and you will be given a replacement, rather than attempting a fresh registration, as that will be fruitless. You are also reminded that it is an electoral offence to attempt multiple registrations.”

