Multiple taxation impedes tech growth –Danbatta



In a related development, the Nigerian Communications Commission has submitted that multiple taxation and multiple regulations across several MDAs has remained the greatest impediment to achieving the country’s technology infrastructure objectives.

This was revealed at the South-South stakeholders’ parliament with relevant agencies in charge of telecommunications matters in Benin City, Edo state.

The forum, an initiative of NCC is aimed at addressing the challenges of deploying telecom infrastructure and services amongst other things with the theme titled: ‘Optimizing the Benefits of Telecoms Infrastructure in Nigeria.’

In his keynote address, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said, “Multiple taxation and multiple regulations across several MDAs has remained the greatest impediment to achieving our technology infrastructure objectives”

The EVC who was represented by the executive commissioner (stakeholder management) Mr. Sunday Dare stated that there are two expectations from this session:

“We want your buy-in to promote the message that telecoms infrastructure are critical to the socio-economic progress of our states and people.

And “We want to gain a better understanding of local challenges in Edo and surrounding states so that we can collectively address them effectively and efficiently,” he said.

He assured participants that “NCC is willing to take all necessary measures to facilitate the optimization of the benefits of telecom infrastructure in Nigeria for all stakeholders in order to enhance the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

Two papers were presented on “Legal Framework for Telecoms Infrastructure Rollout” by Paul Usoro (SAN), and another legal practitioner, Barr. Sixtus Onuka, while a tax expert, Prof. Abiola Sanni, delivered his paper on“Harmonization of Taxation/Regulation on Telecoms Infrastructure” that gave participants insight into the importance of telecoms infrastructure.

The parliament was well attended by network operators, ALTON representatives, and state representatives from across Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta & Edo states and other relevant stakeholders in the industry.

