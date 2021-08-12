MUM, NPHCDA to collaborate on COVID-19 awareness

A Coalition of Nigerian women within and in the Diaspora, Mother United and Mobilized (MUM) in collaboration with Community Mobilization Department of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) is set to help Nigerians make informed decisions about Covid-19 vaccination.

The Convener of the Meeting, Dr Boluwaji Onabolu, explained that the collaboration will also help scale up the sensitization campaigns on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The declaration was made at a recent meeting which held virtually.

He said the campaign will be implemented by members of the Coalition, in their various capacities as women, heads of medical, legal, Faith-based and training institutions.

The Chairperson of the Meeting, Dr Nnenna Onwu, representing the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib in her remarks said the meeting would create opportunities for some questions around Covid 19 vaccination which will help allay all forms of fears and falsehood around it.

According to him, “It is important we, NPHCDA as the Government Agency, leading the awareness raising and the management of the Covid-19 vaccine program to collaborate with Civil society for the effectively sensitisation.”