Murder allegation: Again, court restrains police from arresting Odoh

The Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Justice Elvis Ngene has again, restrained the Nigerian Police Force from arresting the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh over the murder of his Umuezeokoha Traditional Ruler, HRH, Ezeogo Christopher Igboke Ewa.

Recall that the late monarch, who doubles as the Chairman of Ezza Traditional Rulers council, was murdered penultimate Monday night at his palace by unknown assassins.

Recall also that the Police had declared the APGA Governorship candidate, Professor Odoh wanted over a petition brought against him by some members of the family.

But an Owerri High Court had last week restrained the Police from arresting him.

However, in a matter brought before the Abakaliki High Court 1 by son of the deceased, Prince Igboke Collins Emeka, against Prof. Odoh, Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State and Inspector General of Police, seeking an order of mandamus to arrest and try the former SSG, the applicant prayed the court for an Order of Mandamus directing the CP and IGP to immediately arrest Prof. Odoh to answer to the allegation of his involvement in the murder of the traditional ruler.

Counsel to Prof. Odoh, led by C.K. Okorie, SAN, challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the application.

After hearing the motion for jurisdiction and the substantive suit, the court ordered that the police should first do a thorough and independent investigation into the complaint and if anybody is found culpable of the alleged murder, such person should be arrested.

The court refused to order for the arrest of Prof. Odoh as prayed the applicants.

Reacting to the ruling, one of the counsels to Prof. Odoh, Sir Petrus I. Elechi, Esq, applauded the judgement of the court and appreciated the court for the sound judgment and for not allowing the court to used as tool for political witch-hunt.

He expressed joy that the court stood on the path of the rule of law wherein it ordered that the police should carry out a thorough and independent investigation into the matter before staging the arrest of anyone found culpable.

