Murder of 3: Imo Police personnel assure on arrest of culprits

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Rabiu, has assured Imo people that the murderers of the three innocent people in Obowo LGA at the weekend will be arrested in no distant time.

The commissioner through the command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, said in a statement that the command was working with the traditional rulers, presidents general and the people of the area to avail them of useful information on the incident and hoped that soonest results would come out.

While beefing up security around Obowo and environs, the police commissioner solicited support from the people, saying that the synergy with the people was needed to effectively police the communities in the state to keep hoodlums on steady run.