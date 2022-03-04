Murder of OAU Student: Court begins speedy trial of Adedoyin, others March 7



An Osun state high court sitting in Osogbo, has adjourned the trial of suspected killers of Timothy Adegoke, a Master student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, to March 7.



The court presided over by the Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, stated that the trial would be given speedy consideration so as to be able to conclude it within six months.



The defendants, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, Adedeji Adesola (23), Magdalene Chiefuna (24), Adeniyi Aderogba (37), Oluwale Lawrence (37), Oyetunde Kazeem (38), Adebayo Kunle (35), were arraigned on Thursday, March 3, before the court for alleged conspiracy and murder of Adegoke.



The court adjourned to Friday to enable counsel to the 7th defendant, Adesola, file application for bail and the defendants were remanded in Ilesa correctional center.



When the case came up Friday, counsel to the 7th defendant, Okon Ita, moved the bail application of his client and urged the court to grant his client bail pending the determination of the case.



Justice Ojo thereby adjourned the case to March 7 for ruling on bail application and commencement of accelerated hearing.



The Judge advised the counsel to file necessary processes so that the matter can go on between 9am to 5pm and conclude within six months.