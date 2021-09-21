Murder: Osun court adjourns bail of Esuleke, son, others



Justice Ayo Oyebiyi of an Osun state high sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, has adjourned the bail of a popular Masquerade custodian, Kayode Esuleke, his son, Ifasola Esuleke, Adeosun Kola and Idowu Abimbola, to September 23, 2021, for ruling.



The defendants were arraigned on September 14, on thirteen count charges bothering on alleged murder of one Salahudeen Moshood, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault occasioning harm and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.



They were alleged to have committed the purported crime on June 26, 2021, around 2pm, at Oluode Aranhin, Osogbo.

When the case came up Tuesday morning, Justice Oyebiyi informed counsel to the defendants that he did not argue the preliminary objection raised in the counter-affidavit of the prosecution.



The lead counsel to the defendants, Chief Bola Abimbola-Ige, pleaded with the court, saying he took responsibility for the oversight.



However, the lead counsel to the prosecution team, Biodun Badiora, applied for withdrawal of the preliminary objection and urged the court to consider the counter-affidavit and rule on bail application of the defendants.

Justice Oyebiyi thereby adjourned to September 23, for ruling.