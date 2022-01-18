Murjanatu House: Don’t be misled by Mangal’s abuse of court process, NBTE tells Nigerians

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has advised the general public not to be misled by alleged abuse of court process by agents of D.B Mangal.

In a press statement made available to newsmen, Monday, NBTE said said its attention has been drawn to an attempt by the agents of D.B Mangal to smear its name claiming that the Board destroyed some of its buildings situated at the illegally occupied Plot 445 Zambezi Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, whose rents D.B Mangal has been collecting illegally against court order.

The statement by the NBTE Executive Secretary, Professor Idris Muhammadu Bugaje, said the move was designed by DB Mangal to enter another court procedure against NBTE and swaying the sympathy of the court.

He said the bone of contention is the property popularly known as Murjanatu House, which has been declared by an Abuja High Court in 2007 to be the property of the NBTE and duly handed over in 2019 by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property.

Professor Bugaje said NBTE’s attempt to recover possession in 2021 was thwarted by the agents of D. B. Mangal, saying while “the matter is now before the FCT High Court and as law abiding citizens, the NBTE is awaiting the outcome of the litigation.”

“The NBTE wants to make it clear that it has never and would not take the laws into its hands and we shall allow the due process for the enforcement of an earlier court order to continue to its logical conclusion.

“The public are advised not to be misled by the abuse of court processes by DB Mangal and his collaborators.”