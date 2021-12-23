Murray given Australian Open wildcard

Andy Murray has been given a wildcard for the main draw of the Australian Open in January.

The 34-year-old Briton missed the 2021 tournament after he was not allowed to travel to Melbourne following a positive test for coronavirus.



The five-time Australian Open runner-up last played at the event in 2019 when he thought it might be his last match as a professional because of injury.

“I’m really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open,” said Murray.

“I’ve had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can’t wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park.”

Tournament director Craig Tiley added: “Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury says he has been feeling “low” after withdrawing from his fight with YouTuber Jake Paul, adding the bout was now “bigger than ever”.





The fight, which was due to take place in Florida on 18 December, was called off this month after the Briton suffered a bacterial chest infection and broken rib.

Fury, 22, described the withdrawal as a “major setback” on Instagram.



“Mentally I’ve been feeling pretty low,” he said.

“It’s a major setback for me but at the end of the day it’s the first time I’ve been on the opposite side.



“I’ve been there when everyone can’t get enough of you and is asking how you are, but when you have a setback like this you see the other side and people are messaging saying ‘you’re not a fighter, you’ve never been any good’.

“It’s been tough to deal with but I’m a mentally tough person. It’ll never get me down but it’s crazy to see how fickle some people can be.

“Going through something like this really does show who you’ve got around you but I’m over that part now and it’s on to the next.”

Professional boxer Fury and American Paul both have novice records, leading to the lucrative bout being widely criticised.

Fury said he only took the fight to make money and that a victory would have given him “no credit in the boxing world”, while Paul recently said Fury was “lucky” after he was forced to withdraw.

“I believe the fight is even bigger now,” Fury added.