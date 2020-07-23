Murray, Konta to feature in Battle of the Brits exhibition



Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will both take part in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tennis tournament, which begins on July 27.

Murray played in a previous, scaled down edition of the tournament at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, reaching the semi-finals.

That draw only featured male players, while the upcoming edition will combine stars from both the ATP and WTA tours and will last a week.



It will take place in a team format, with Murray on the Union Jacks team alongside Dan Evans, Heather Watson and his brother Jamie.

Konta, meanwhile, will be a member of the British Bulldogs Team, with the likes of Kyle Edmund and Harriet Dart.

Judy Murray, Greg Rusedski, Leon Smith and Anne Keothavong will act as the teams’ captains.

Regular tennis action resumes in August in the USA, with the US Open taking place on August 31.