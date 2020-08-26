Murray’s run ends against Raonic, Konta advances



Andy Murray’s run at the Western and Southern Open came to an end after he was outpowered by Canada’s Milos Raonic in a last-16 defeat in New York.

Murray, 33, could not replicate the same level he showed in beating fifth seed Alexander Zverev, going down 6-2 6-2 to world number 30 Raonic.



The loss means Johanna Konta is the only Briton left in the singles.

Eighth seed Konta beat former champion Vera Zvonareva and plays Greece’s Maria Sakkari in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

Sakkari knocked out 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.



British number one Konta, 29, produced another powerful performance to win 6-4 6-2 against Russian qualifier Zvonareva, who is ranked 270th.

The Western and Southern Open is usually held in Cincinnati but was moved to Flushing Meadows to create a two-tournament safety bubble that also incorporates the US Open, which starts on Monday.