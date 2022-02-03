Murtala Ajaka: A rare philanthropist





The simple philosophy underpinning philanthropy is supposed to be service to others. However, in modern times, philanthropists turn around to exploit the vulnerability of those their gestures are supposed to affect positively. At other times, they exalt themselves and boast openly of what they have done and even demand commensurate respect, almost worship. This paradox has clouded the real meaning of ‘philanthropism’ in our time.

However, a silver lining emerged from the activities of Alhaji Yakubu Murtala Ajaka. Quiet and unassuming, Alhaji Ajaka is redefining what it means to be a true philanthropist.

Albert Pike was famously quoted to have said, “What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal.” There are no better ways to describe Alhaji Ajaka’s philanthropic gestures, especially in his fatherland (Kogi East) Igala Land. Today, a visit to major towns and educational institutions in Igala Land, will validate the fact that Alhaji Ajaka is validating the ancient scroll that liight is a symbol of holiness, goodness, knowledge, wisdom, grace, hope.

It has always been a huge challenge for Igala Sons and Daughters to brace the thick darkness that envelopes the ancient kingdom. Nonetheless, the narrative is beginning to change, all thanks to the large hearted Murtala Ajaka, who has keyed into ancient wisdom of “giving back to the society that made you”.

Anyigba, the fastest growing town and natural melting point in Igala Land, became in the last decade, a crime hot bed. Undesirable elements leverage on the cover of deep darkness that buries the university town at night. As we speak, Anyigba’s lighting system has no business waiting for “the never do well” public power supply. Courtesy of Alhaji Ajaka’s benevolence, crimes free night life has returned to Anyigba town.

The foregoing is different from the 250 solar powered light stand that has illuminated the 23-year-old Prince Abubakar Audu (PAAU) in Anyigba. The night campus crimes that hitherto put the university in the spotlight have been arrested because the darkness that served as cover for lower elements to commit crimes have been illuminated.

Before now, the ancient headquarters of the revered Igala Kingdom, the famous Idah ALU Ogo Aj’ Abutu Ejeh was a dead town at night. This also made crimes rampant in the riverine town. Again, Alhaji Ajaka to the rescue, Idah is lightened up! Even the Federal Polytechnic Idah, like PAAU, has also received Alhaji Ajaka’s visitation.

Ankpa is undoubtedly one of the biggest towns in Igala Kingdom, and has produced successful men and women in business and other fields of human endeavour but has remained in thick darkness, until Alhaji Ajaka visited it.

Odolu, the headquarters of Igala-Mela Local Government is now a beauty to behold at night because of a worthy son, Alhaji Ajaka. As we speak, work is at advanced stage on the electrification of Ajegwu-Idah Road. No doubt, this project, when completed, will enhance the security of commuters on the road. More importantly, the project will enhance the dignity and prestige of the land.

The Radio Kogi Ochaja was founded in the 90’s, when the current Kogi East (Igala Land) was part of Benue state. But has become a shadow of itself, due to neglect. In this age of information, if you are not informed, then you are deformed. The deterioration was to the extent that there was no electricity to power the station. Following an in-depth SOS Report by Community Reports anchored by Gabriel Yunusa Enemali of Ubola Foundation, again, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka came to the rescue. He immediately made a donation of a generator set, which was capable of powering the station and host communities. Not done, he committed himself to its sustainability with the supply of six drums diesel every fortnight. His intervention became a springboard for other subsequent interventions.

One of the basic requirements for healthy living is portable drinking water. This luxury has eluded Idah, for a very long time. But respite has come the way of Idah Water Works, courtesy of Alhaji Ajaka’s benevolence.

Needless to mention the thousands of orphans, who remained in schools, after the death of their parents or guardians. Thousands of widows today can smile because a man yielded himself to be used by God to bring succour to the hurting.

Yes, Ajaka’s kind of philanthropy is different because it is selfless, not haught, not proud. Does not put others under pressure to worship him. Despite these humongous contributions to the fortune of Igala Land, one barely hears him. He is not boastful. That is what true ‘philanthropism’ should be all about.

Gowon-Nelson is an Abuja based journalist and publisher of the Summit Post Newspaper.