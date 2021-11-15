Musa equals Ighalo’s record, now Nigeria’s 7th joint top scorer

Ahmed Musa equaled Odion Ighalo’s record as the seventh joint-top scorer in Nigeria football history following his goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win against the Lone Star of Liberia.

Musa, who became Nigeria’s most capped player following his introduction for Kelechi Iheanacho late in the game netted Super Eagles second goal from the spot.

The winger last scored for the West Africans in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Libya in 2018.

The former Leicester City player and Ighalo now has 16 goals for Nigeria.

Rasheed Yekini is Nigeria’s leading scorer ever with 37 goals, while Segun Odegbami occupy second spot with 22 goals.

In third position is Yakubu Aiyegbeni with 21 goals. Ikechukwu Uche sit in fourth position with 19 goals.

Obafemi Martins and Samson Siasia occupy fifth and sixth positions with 18 and 17 goals respectively.