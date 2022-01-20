Musa hails Buni”s committee on APC national convention

A national chairmanship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has hailed the Governor Mala Buni’s Convention Planning Committee for scheduling 26th of February for the party’s national convention.

Senator Musa represents Niger East at the Senate stated this in Minna, Wednesday, in a press conference by his advisory council.

Addressing journalists, the chairman of the advisory council to Senator Musa on his aspiration, Alhaji Babasule Bisalla, said the senator is comfortable with the convention date.

He said, “Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has welcomed the date for the national convention of the party announced by the Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.”

Bissala also said Senator Musa is ready for the contest for the national chairmanship of the party any time any day.

He commended the Governor Buni- led committee for doing its job diligently and painstakingly in spite of efforts made by some elements to distract its attention.

“We are ready for the convention and we are sure of victory anytime and any day. Our principal, Alhaji Sani Musa has wide acceptability among all the major stakeholders and majority of members of our party.

“He said that the campaign team’s strength is drawn from the support it is enjoying from state governors, states and federal legislators and even those outside our party.”