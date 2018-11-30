Musa, Iwobi, Ighalo jostle for Africa’s best footballer award

Three Super Eagles players are in the race to become Africa Footballer of the year 2018.

Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and Odion Ighalo are among the 34 shortlisted players released by CAF this Friday.

Also, Wilfred Ndidi is among the six shortlisted for the Youth Player of the Year Award. Their coach, Gernot Rohr is also in line among 10 others listed to be in contention for the Coach of the Year.

In the Women’s category, four Nigerian women player and their coach, Thomas Dennerby are in line for players’ and coaches’ awards.

In the shortlist, 34 men footballers, 15 women are nominated based on their performances this year

The nominees for the various categories of the CAF Awards 2018 have been finalized.

According to CAF’s statement, the winners of the African Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year will be decided by the its Technical and Development Committee, media experts, legends and coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Others to decide the winners of the two categories are coaches and captains of the national teams of the 54 member associations of CAF.

The other categories such as Youth Player of the Year, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Men’s National Team of the Year and Women’s National Team of the Year will be elected by CAF Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup

The Awards Gala, to honour footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during the year under review, will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

And as Nigeria prepare for a crucial final clash against South Africa on Saturday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Asisat Oshoala (Dilian Quanjian, China) and three other Super Falcons in a 15 woman list of the 2018 CAF female player of the year award.

Other Falcons nominated for the award include: Onome Ebi (Hekan Huisanhang, China), Desire Oparanozie (Guingamp, France) and Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA).

Also on the list is the leading goal scorer of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana and Janine Van Wyk both of South Africa & Houston Dash, USA.

Other players on the list include: Abdulai Mukarama (Ghana & Northern Ladies), Bassira Toure (Mali & AS Mande), Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Seattle Reign), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moskow), Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroon & Avaldenes), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroon & Nancy-Lorraine), Portia Boakye (Ghana & Djurgardens), Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon & Aland United) and Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning).

The coaches and national teams were also not left out of the nomination as five of all the coaches and teams participating at the ongoing AWCON made the shortlist.

Nominees for the women’s coach of the year include: Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Desiree Ellis (South Africa), Joseph Brian Ndoko (Cameroon), Saloum Houssein (Mali) and Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria). While the nominees for the women’s national team of the year include: Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria and South Africa.

