Musa visits Eaglets, pledges of N.5m per goal in AFCON U17 tourney

Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa was the surprise visitor to the camp of Nigeria’s U17 team, Golden Eaglets at ParkView Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s most capped international admonished the players to endeavour to maintain the rich culture of Nigeria football and also make a name for themselves and their families, adding that he regrets not ever playing for the U17 team in his football trajectory.

“You have to work hard. Listen and obey your coaches if you want to succeed at this stage of your football. Sometimes, I regret that I never played for the Golden Eaglets. You have to make use of this opportunity. You are not the best in Nigeria. Many players out there are better than you. The only difference is that you have the opportunity.

“So, you have to work hard. Pray a lot and be determined to make a name for Nigeria and also for yourselves and your families. Do not miss this great opportunity. I was only given five minutes in my debut game for the Super Eagles, but today I am the captain of the team. I never thought I would someday be the captain of the Super Eagles.

“I promise and I assure you that you will be rewarded with N500,000.00 for every goal scored at the U17 AFCON in Algeria next month. Remember to always play as a team. If you are a defender, play with your mates, same for you that is a midfielder. Do not be selfish as a striker.”

Musa, who won his 109th cap for the Super Eagles in the 2023 AFCON 1-0 away win over Guinea Bissau in Bissau on Monday, added: “Promise me that you will make Nigerians proud. Football is the only thing that unites our country. Whether you are a Muslim or a Christian does not matter in football. Winning is what Nigerians are looking forward to.

“So, go to Algeria, conquer and give Nigerians joy,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

