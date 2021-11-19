Mushin gas explosion: Reps urge NEMA to provide relief for victims

The House of Representatives has urged National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other sister agencies, to urgently provide relief materials for victims of Tuesday’s gas explosion in Mushin, Lagos.

The resolution was the fallout of a motion sponsored under matters of urgent public importance by Balaji Ayinla Thursday.

Ayinla stated that at least five persons were burnt to death, many injured , vehicles of different brands destroyed and buildings badly affected when the explosion occurred.

The lawmaker stated that security operatives and emergency responders have cordoned off the area as rescue operations and on the spot assessment has continued.

“The affected persons will need the support of the government agencies meant to handle emergencies.

“There is need to urge National Emergency Management Authority and other agencies meant to handle emergencies in Lagos state to act swiftly by providing material support to the victims of the gas explosion in Mushin,” he said.