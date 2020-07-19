Music industry is purely about business – Richardine Bartee

American music guru, who has stayed true to the crusade of promoting African music to the world, for the better part of the last ten years, Richardine Bartee through her Grungecake blog site has reeled out candid advice to African music stars, particularly, the up and coming ones to deflower their mind of any romantic feeling of making music, describing the art as purely business.

In a recent interview the African-American of Liberian descent speaks on African music and its impacts on the world stage, critically analysing the weakness and the strength. She affirms that African music has bought its way into the heart of world pop culture and advises the artists not to be complacent with the attention they are getting but rather leverage on it for prosperity.

“I think all African artists should understand that they are in demand now, so they have leverage. It is a business, and everyone isn’t as kind as you are. Some people are looking to get ahead or misuse you if you’ll let them. Don’t take the first opportunity that comes your way but if that first opportunity is the one you’ve been dreaming of as an artist, do your best to negotiate the best deals with an attorney, a lawyer or legal aid” she advises

Richardine’s passion about pushing African music has her well aware that aside the music giants such as Davido, Burna Boy and more getting their music played internationally, there are a lot more undiscovered artists waiting to be heard and her desire to be a part of the voices amplifying the genre is somewhat linked to the fact that she is of Liberian descent.

“My plan is to push the culture forward. I think it is in my blood. My father was passionate about Africa, especially Liberia. I think that the only way to help Liberia, in any way, is to help everyone.

The music enthusiast’s knack for identifying great music and seeing the potential in making them marketable to bigger audiences outside of their scope is what has brought her where she is now. From writing in high school merely as a hobby to starting her website Grungecake.com and going on to write and work for MTV, Roc Nation and other industry professionals, Richardine Bartee does not discriminate when it comes to genres and only looks out for music that connects to her in whatever language it’s in.

“For me, the genre doesn’t matter. It’s about the product, the market, and setting real expectations. I listen to hear if the artist has the potential to garner a large audience. It’s important to me if I’m looking to take them on as an emerging act and make an impact. Otherwise, we are wasting each other’s time. Next, I want to know if the artist and their team are clear communicators and easy to work with. That also matters, just as much as the talent,” she said in a recent interview with kuulpeeps.com.

She has worked with major American record labels (“The Big 3”). Some of the other labels or imprints include Roc Nation, Group, Interscope Records, Quality Control, RCA, Epic Records, etc., and some international labels to give feedback about their artists frequently.

She also used to write for MTV, where she covered international multi-language speaking artists and had a focus on Hip-Hop and EDM. She has also written feature articles for Myspace, The Source and Hot 97’s DJ Enuff, who was Biggie’s DJ.

She is a member of the Recording Academy, a GRAMMY U Mentor, part of Complex Day Ones, which is an exclusive community to help make complex experiences better. She's also a part of the Female Founder Collective. Her blog “Grungecake” has been recognized as the number 3 blog to find new Hip-Hop tracks on Hypebot. Before forming Grungecake ten years ago, she founded two-three other companies. One of them was a graphics design business called Booby Trap Design and another was 9267 Studios, which spells out YAMS on the dial pad.

