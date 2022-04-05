Muslim group alleges plan by NRC to cause religious crisis in Osun



A Muslim group, Osun Coalition of Muslims for Justice, has accused officials of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), to cause religious crisis in Osun state by allocating a piece of land already occupied by Muslims for the building of a Church.



The group, during a protest at Oke-Oniti area, Osogbo, Tuesday, accused the officials of NRC of taking step to convert a piece of land already granted to the Muslim Community for use as a Muslim prayer ground for the use of one Pastor Solomon.



Speaking with Journalists during the protest, Bar Qoseem Odedeji, called on the stakeholders to quickly wade in and call the new leadership of NRC to order and caution him against causing religious war in the state.



Noting that the piece of land had been allocated to the Muslim community since 2015 with a condition that no permanent structure is built on it.



“Since then, the Muslim Community has continued the use of the land for the purpose for which it was granted and abiding with the condition attached.



“However surprisingly, and in an attempt capable of causing serious religious unrest, some people in collaboration with the officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation are using clandestine and illegal means for their pecuniary interest are trying to hijack the piece of land from the Muslim Community and give same to one Pastor Bukola Solomon who is known to have encroached on many other piece of lands around Oke-Onitea, Railway setback, Osogbo building permanent structures on them.



“This is high level of insensitivity and an action capable of causing religious unrest. We want to on behalf of the entire Muslim Ummah warn that Muslims will not fold their arms. when a piece of land meant for the use as Eid prayer ground is been converted for other use.



“We therefore want to call on all stakeholders and lovers of peace to call Mr Innocent Agbaji and his friend Pastor Bukola Solomon to order in the interest of peace.”



When contacted, the Area Manager of NRC for Osun and Kwara, Innocent Agbaji, said the land in question has been revoked.



“My predecessor allocated the land to them. But, when I assumed office, I revoked the land when the two parties are fighting over the land which led to them beating Railway Corporation police who went there to settle dispute.



“The land they are fighting over are two separate places which is closer to each other but because of the incessant confrontation by the two parties, the management directed that I should revoke the land. They are to use the land temporarily and is causing problem between them. When we see one-on-one I will disclose whether we revoke from the second occupant.”

