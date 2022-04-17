Muslim group condemns state pardon for Dariye, Nyame 

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has condemned the state pardon granted former Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye and former Taraba state governor, Rev. Jolly Nyame.In a statement Sunday by one of its leaders, Sheikh Abu Sheriff, the MMWG said the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari has crumbled.

The National Council of State last week granted state pardon to the former governors 157 others serving various jail terms across the country.

The group said the state pardon is a sign of failure of the anti-corruption crusade of the Buhari administration and the bad precedence ever set by any administration in the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.

The group said by the action, the anti-corruption fight of this administration has crumbled and corruption has been endorsed as part of the governing process.

MMWG said this action by the National Council of State would amount to injustice to keep in correctional centres all those who have been jailed for corruption and serving various jail terms but who are not former governors.

It added that, “The fact that these citizens are not elites and political heavy-weights does not mean that they should be kept in prisons,” the group stated.

MMWG added that “by this singular action of Buhari administration, corruption has been legalised and bad precedence that would encourage corruption has been set.

The group said, “No wonder bad governance pervades all the 36 states in Nigeria except Borno state where Professor Umara Zulum remains tall for his outstanding performance.”