Muslim-Muslim ticket negates federal character principle – Northern group

The Coalition of Northern People’s Project (CNPP), has said the planned Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a negation of Nigerian constitution and the spirit of federal character.

The group in a press release issued by its Secretary Comrade Adamu Jatau, urged the APC to be mindful of that in its choice of a presidential candidate.

“It is no longer a news that the APC wants to nominate a Muslim-Northerner as its vice-presidential nominee to support the candidature of Senator Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s Presidential bid. This negates the principle of justice, fairness and equity,” it said.

The group stated that though it is the prerogative of the APC/Tinubu to decide who become the vice presidential flagbearer, however, we are of the firm believes that considering the nation’s demography, with adherants of devergent faiths, going Muslim-Muslim ticket will amount to negating the ideals of our Constitution, and principle of federal character when it comes to power sharing,” it said.

The group applauded the APC Northern Governors for their sense of cohesion and magnanimiy for accepting to cede the Presidential ticket to the South.

