Muslim – Muslim Ticket only option for Tinubu – Senate Whip 





The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North), declared Wednesday that the only option for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is to pick a Muslim from the North as running mate.

Kalu who made the declaration at a media chat before plenary, said Tinubu as Muslim minority from the south cannot afford to pick a Christian minority from the North.

“Election is about winning the votes where they are. A Muslim from the North will give Tinubu the required votes from the North,” he said.

He explained further that Tinubu being a very liberal minded statesman from the South with a an ordained Pastor as wife, need a Muslim from the North for formidable combination .

“Christians should not be agitated about Muslim – Muslim ticket . I am a Catholic and do not see anything wrong with it for the purpose of winning election.

“Do you want me to speak the truth? If I am Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose wife is a senior pastor at a Pentecostal Church, I will go for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“The most important thing is for the party to win. We should stop the issue of whether you put a Christian there or not.

“After all if we win, the wife is already a pastor. This is my own opinion, and you cannot deny me my opinion”, he stressed.

Kalu also told newsmen that a party could also play Christian-Christian ticket, depending on the scenario.

But emphasised that it would be almost difficult for the APC to win the election in 2023 if Tinubu does not play Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He however stressed that his submissions were not those of the APC, but those of Orji Kalu.

“I sit with Tinubu’s wife in the Senate and the wife is a pastor and I have known Tinubu for long and he is a man who can do the work.

“Tinubu is not a man who preaches Islam or Christianity.

“He is a man who goes with everybody and can do the work, I know that most Christians will be hurt with what I am saying, but picking a Muslim or a Christian will not make him the best president”, he added.

