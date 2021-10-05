Muslims perform absentee funeral prayers for Zamfara speaker’s father

Hundreds of Muslims converged on the resident of the Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya in Gusau Monday to observe absentee funeral prayers for his late father who died in bandits den.

The funeral prayers was led by the state chairman Ulamas consultative forum Sheik Abubakar Fari, prominent Islamic scholars, top government officials.

In an interview with Blueprint shortly after the funeral prayers, Sheik Tukur Sani Jangebe who is also the former Commissioner for religious Affairs and current Imam of Muslims foundation Juma’at mosque Gusau, described the incident as unfortunate.

According to him, the absentee funeral prayers was a tradition of the prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, where he allowed Muslims to observe it in the absence of the deceased body.

“It is in the tradition of our noble prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, to conduct such kind of the funeral prayers to the deceased who dead but can’t find out his body” he said.

He called on Muslims to continue prayers patiently for Almighty Allah’s intervention to end the lingering insecurity challenges facing the entire northern part of the country and Nigeria at large.

Blueprint had on Saturday reports that Alhaji Muazu Abubakar Magarya who was kidnaped eight weeks ago along with his wife, three weeks-old baby and three others was said to be dead in bandits captivity as a result of heart failure.