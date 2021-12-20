Mustapha campaign team backs CECPC’s decision on national convention

The Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation has welcomed the resolution by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to set up sub-committees and other relevant structures ahead of the forthcoming national convention.

It said in a statement signed by its head of Media and Strategic unit Dapo Okubanjo, Monday evening in Abuja that the decision shows Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee was committed to the task handed them by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party on June 25 2020

The Organisation said: “We see the move as a sign that the CECPC is prepared to ignore calls to defer the Convention and work in line with the position of majority of party stakeholders who are already bracing up for February 2022.

“We are looking forward to the committee naming the members of the budget sub-committee and of other structures in order for them to begin work in earnest and set a definite date for the convention.

It also advised the Buni-led committee to go a step further to prove their critics wrong.

“Having taken this step, we want to appeal to the CECPC to release the guidelines for the convention as well as set up other sub-committees as soon as possible.

“This will go a long way in laying to rest all sorts of suggestions about the intentions of the interim party executives,the campaign Organisation added.

Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organisation also urged the CECPC to reject any proposals or suggestions that is at variance with the clear position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the forthcoming convention.

