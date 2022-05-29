Mustapha dislodge serving Kwara senator, pick APC ticket as another NASS member lose return bid



Two incumbent members of national assembly from Kwara state, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, and Representatives, Hon. Tijani Ismail, have lost their bid to retain their legislatives seats in the primaries of All Progressive Congress (APC) for 2023.

While Oloriegbe represents Kwara central senatorial district in the senate, Ismail is a member representing Ifelodun/Offa/ Oyun constituency of Kwara state in the House of Representatives.

In the primaries concluded on Saturday, Oloriegbe scored the least votes amongst the three a APC aspirants that partipated in the senatorial primary held in Ilorin, Kwara state.

A philanthropist and Turaki of Ilorin, Malam Saliu Mustapha scored 136 votes to emerge the winner of the senatorial shadow election.

A business mogul, Yahaya Seriki scored 78 while Oloriegbe scored only 15 votes.

In Kwara north, the incumbent Senator Suleiman Sodiq Umar scored 202 votes to coast home victory while his rival, Hon.Tauheed Daudu Toyin, got 75 votes.

Also, the incumbent senator representing Kwara south, Architect Issa Lọla Ashiru, polled 158 votes to beat his opponent, Hon. Raheem Ajulọopin, who scored 154 votes.

Similarly, for the house of representatives primaries, Ismail was defeated by Amb. Tajudeen Abioye who polled 179 votes to emerge as APC’s candidate for the federal constituency.

The incumbent house of representatives member scored only three votes in the primary.

A former special adviser (Special Duties) in the state, Alhaji Yinka Aluko won the APC ticket for Ilorin South/East constituency, Segun Adebayo won in Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero constituency, Mohammed Umar Bio emerged winner in Baruten/Kaiama constituency while Mukhtar Shagaya won in Ilorin West/Asa constituency.

