Mustapha: The making of Turaki and its political implications for Ilorin emirate

UMAR BAYO ABDULWAHAB examines the significance and political implications of the choice of an illustrious son of Iloriin, Mallam Saliu Mustapha as Turakin Gerin Ilorin, a major title in Iloriin emirate.

Ilorin emirate in Kwara state was agog recently as news of the conferment of chieftaincy titles on some of its illustrious sons by Emir of Ilorin Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari filled the air.

The announcement came at a time when people of the ancient Islamic town were gradually overcoming the disappointment trailing the cancellation of the much-expected sallah durbar following security concerns.

And instantly, the mood in the emirate changed as indigenes focused more on discussing the choice of personalities so named for the exalted titles.

Mustapha as Turaki

Prominent among the new ranking title holders is a major contender for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha.

Mustapha’s appointment no doubt caught the attention of the media as it was greeted with excitements from family members, friends, corporate organisations, party stalwarts, political class

Turaki, the prestigious title which means leader in the world of business, was occupied by the Sarakis in the emirate. First to occupy the position from the family was the late notable and flamboyant community leader and prominent philanthropist, Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki, the popular Olooooyeee. On his demise, the title was conferred on his son, a two-term governor of Kwara state and former Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki between 2006 ad 2008.

For more than 40 years, the Saraki dynasty dominated the political arena in Kwara state before they were displaced by the Otoge Tsunami of 2019 which gave the All Progressives Congress (APC) the political leadership of the state.

The late Saraki was later elevated to Wazirin Geri of Ilorin. And like the previous title, it was also conferred on the former governor upon the father’s death.

Choice honour well-deserved – Sulu-Gambari

The choice of Mustapha, a young and successful businessman is considered a big challenge just like it is a political plus, especially coming at a time he has his eyes on the APC number one seat at the national level.

But like the late Saraki, fondly called Oloyee, Mustapha, the founder of Saliu Mustapha Foundation is generous to a fault and has positively impacted the lives of many Nigerians through his foundation, an attribute the emir publicly acknowledged.

Announcing the new honorary title holders at a colourful event, Sulu-Gambari said only those deserving of a title should be given one.

“If someone is contributing to the development of the Emirates, we have to reciprocate it by honouring him with a traditional title. In Ilorin Emirates, only someone deserving of a title is conferred with one. It is our way of appreciating their efforts,” Sulu-Gambari said.

Continuing, the revered monarch said : “One person we all know that expends all his resources to the growth and development of the Ilorin emirate and its affairs is Saliu Mustapha. I therefore confer him with the traditional title of the Turaki of Ilorin.”

Badmus, Haroon, Kawu too

Also speaking on the new choice of Turaki, a don and former Dean Postgraduate School of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Yusuf Lanre Badmus, said the royalty made the choice in Mustapha.

He said: “Turaki is a quality title. When you look at the first Turaki of Ilorin, he was a quality indigene of the city; the same thing with the second and the third, and this is the fourth.

“So, it is a round peg in a round hole. The honouree has been a very big benefactor to many people, especially in things that he is doing without making noise; without calling journalists to come and see.

“So we are happy and proud and this is the greatest honour that the emir has done to Gambari environ,” said Badmus during a thanksgiving visit to the Emir’s Palace.

Similarly, a former Grand Khadi of Kwara state Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Idris Haroon, urged Ilorin sons and daughters to emulate Mustapha’s humility and sense of responsibility that earned him the recognition.

He said: “The new Turaki has a role model to emulate and that is Baba Saraki who touched the lives of the masses, particularly the downtrodden.

“So what I will advise as already advised by His Royal Highness is to continue on the righteous way he is living and do whatever he feels the city needs to promote its course.”

Also commending Mustapha’s choice, foremost journalist and former Director-General National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Modibbo Kawu described the Turaki as a very important title in the community.

According to Kawu , “the new Turaki is a very young man, but a young man with a tremendous sense of responsibility. Over the past three, four years, he has played a lot of roles in terms of contributing to community development efforts.

“That is what the emir recognised; that is what the community is celebrating. It is very vital that this has happened today.”

AbdulRazaq lauds emir, honorees

Congratulating the new title holders, Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the conferment of the honours as an advancement of cultural values and tradition in the emirate.

“I am convinced that the decision of the Emir is based on the track records of these illustrious sons of Ilorin over the years. I have no doubt that they will discharge the duties of their offices to the admiration of all

“I equally congratulate the Mai Martaba on the joyous occasion and the advancement of the culture and tradition of his forebears, as well as the families honoured with these important traditional titles. I charge the new title holders to endeavour to join hands with the Ilorin emirate council to promote the larger interest of the community at all times.”,the governor’ said in a statement.

APC top job and Buhari factor

But politically, the Turaki will have to show his clout not only in the emirate but also at the national level. So, with the congresses of the APC already held across the country, the clock is also ticking for the race for the national chairmanship of the party where analysts say it’s going to be a major acid test for Mustapha.

If he emerges top in the chairmanship contest, the experienced 48-year-old politician will, no doubt, be adding a new feather to his cap .

Mustapha’s choice as party chair is more desirable, particularly now that the ruling party is finding itself in a quagmire bordering on loss of confidence in leadership.

Described as the “dark horse” in the race, some however believe he stands enjoying the goodwill of President Muhammadu Buhari whom he had worked with over the years in the defunct Congress for Progressive Change(CPC).

In 2009, when a breakaway faction of the then All Nigeria Peoples Party(ANPP) led by Buhari formed the CPC, Mustapha was the national deputy chairman of the party, a position he held until the party merged and formed APC.

But for political observers in the state, they say the turbaning of Mustapha, a suave politician, as a major title holder once held by the Sarakis in the Ilorin emirate, shows his rising political profile and influence that could translate to a power shift from the Saraki hegemony in the state.