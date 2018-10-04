MUSWEN holds confab on Islam in Yorubaland

Abuja Renowned scholars and stakeholders will converge on Ibadan on Saturday, October 6 to discuss the history of Islam in Yoruba land.

The international conference being organised by the Muslim Ummah of SouthWest Nigeria (MUSWEN) is part of the activities lined up to mark the 10th year anniversary of the group.

In a statement by the Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Professor Muhib Opeloye and 10th Anniversary Local Organising Committee, Alhaji Yisa Abdulkareem, said the maiden conference will hold at the International Conference Centre, UI, Ibadan, Oyo state from 10 am.

The conference which has its theme; “Islam in Yorubaland: Progress and Challenges,” will feature intellectual and scholarly presentations.

The conference will be presided over by the Chairman of MUSWEN Board of Trustees and former Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola.

According to the organizers, the leading keynote and paper presenter include the Chief Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Imam Abdurrahman Ahmad and President of Lagos state Muslim Community, Professor Tajudeen Gbadamosi.

The statement further said that the League of Imams and Alfas in the Southwest as well as prominent Muslim groups and scholars are equally expected at the oneday conference.

The Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Professor Daud Noibi (OBE) will host scholars and Muslims from across the Southwest and beyond, under the leadership of MUSWEN President and Conference Convener, Alhaji Sakariyau Babalola.

Muslim Ummah of the South-west Nigeria (MUSWEN) was established in August, 2008 with the aim of uniting the Muslims in the six states that make up the region and foster the development of the Ummah in the country.

MUSWEN prides itself as a unifying factor for the Muslims in the region and beyond and thus, the 10th year of existence is described as decade of unity, peace and progress.

