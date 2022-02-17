MUT rejects 1923, 1924 ‘colonial master’ Jukun-Tiv boundary



A Benue Social Cultural Group, the Mdzough-U-Tiv (MUT), Thursday, rejected the boundary line between the Tiv and Jukun instituted by the colonial masters in 1923 and 1924.



President-General of MUT, retired Controller of Prisons, CP Iorbee Ihagh, in a statement, made the position of the Tiv socio-cultural organisation known in Makurdi the Benue state capital.



He was reacting to resolutions of the joint meeting of officials on Benue-Taraba Inter-State Boundary recently held in Abuja.

He stated the need for the National Boundary Commission to put aside the boundary line executed 99 years ago and carry out a holistic demarcation that would give the Tiv and the Jukun people the right to be indigenes of either Benue or Taraba states.



He particularly commended Governor Samuel Ortom for taking positive steps to ensure peace and security on the borders.



Secretary-General of MUT, Mr. Luther Iorbee, who signed the statement for the president-general, urged the Tiv people and Jukun to choose the path of dialogue to resolve their differences.