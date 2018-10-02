Mutawalle to fly PDP guber flag in Zamfara

Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has emerged the winner of the Peoples Democratic People (PDP) governorship primary in Zamfara state.

The former federal lawmaker, who represented Bakura / Maradun constituency, got 1426 votes representing 98.5% of the accredited delegates who participated in the governorship primary which ended in the early hours of Monday.

Announcing the result of the election, the PDP Returning Officer for Zamfara state, Alhaji Aminu Shintali said Mutawalle having scored 1426 affirmation votes out of the 1500 registered delegates is thereby declared winner and the party flag bearer for Zamfara state governorship election.

In his acceptance speech, the former National Assembly member promised to turn around the fortune of the state if elected governor in 2019.

He added that his administration will prioritize youth empowerment through the creation and provision of employment to the teeming youths of the state.

“My administration will ensure the provision of qualitative and free health care services and education”, he said and urged party members to remain united so as to win the forthcoming election in the state.

