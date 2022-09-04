Mutilated body of Ondo TESCOM director found in Akure 

The mutilated body of a director in the Ondo state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr. Gbenga Olofingboyegun, has been discovered in Akure.

Olofingboyegun, who was the director of the Department of Research and Statistics in TESCOM, was declared missing Thursday after he left the office for undisclosed reasons. His body was later found on Sunday.

Family and friends had suspected that he was a victim of kidnappers and were waiting for the call of his supposed abductors for a ransom payment.

Efforts to trace him were fruitless until his decomposing body was found in the compound of Saint Theresa Primary School besides Saint Peter’s Unity School, Akure.

Eyewitnesses said Olofingboyegun’s head was cut off and taken away while his stomach was ripped opened by the suspected assailants.

A close relation speaking on condition of anonymity said he was able to identify him as he was still in the suits and tie he wore to the office when he disappeared and his decomposing body later found.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the story but said she was not sure about the identity of the decomposing body.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

