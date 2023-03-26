My administration committed to open and distance learning mode – Buhari

Even though it is less than two months to the end of his tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari has again assured that his administration is committed to the enhancement of open and distance learning programmes.

President Buhari spoke in Abuja on Saturday during the 12th convocation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Represented by the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof Adamu Rasheed, Buhari said, “NOUN is already creating a niche for itself as a unique institition; therefore government is determined to sustain entrepreneurial leadership towards jobs creation and self development.”

Earlier as part of his address, vice chancellor of NOUN, Prof Olufemi Peters announced that the university is already on a mission of delivering strategic reforms using technology.

He said, “In continuation of our deliberate action to deploy technology for learning, I am happy to report that NOUN has moved with great speed and assured strides. Beyond being able to sustain the ownership of our information data and resources, we have improved on our course delivery strategies in definite ways. All our courses are basically delivered online within a robust Virtual Learning Environment. I am confident that by next convocation, I will be able to inform you that all our courses are now in video format.”

As part of the ceremony, the convocation lecture was held on Friday on the theme: ‘Volatility and Opportunities in Higher Education ‘ delivered by the principal/vice chancellor of the University of South Africa Prof Puleng Lenkabuga.

She noted that, “NOUN like the University of South Africa forms part of the pan African system of science and innovation in the continent and the world at large which must serve to inform, question and advance society, social life itself and the general attainment of human progress.”

A total of 28, 740 students were awarded various degrees during the convocation which also marked NOUN’s 20th anniversary.

